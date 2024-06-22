back to top
Dispelling Common Myths About the Benefits of Brief Daily Yoga Sessions

“Dispelling Yoga Myths For a Healthier You”

Many people believe that one must practice yoga for an hour each day in order to reap the benefits. However, fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar shares that even 20 minutes is sufficient to start seeing improvements.

In a recent Instagram post, Konwar addressed some common misconceptions surrounding yoga. She emphasized that how you feel during a pose is more important than how you look doing it. Yoga is for people of all abilities and body types, not just women. Flexibility will come with regular practice and connecting your movements to your breath, according to Konwar.

Experts agree that a modest daily routine can provide noteworthy wellness advantages. yoga therapist Mansi Gulati outlined a sample 20-minute program incorporating warm-ups, key poses, and relaxation. This balanced approach can alleviate issues like muscle strain, stress, and poor posture associated with sedentary lifestyles.

Starting slowly also prevents overexertion and injury that may occur from pushing too far too soon. Short, consistent sessions are more achievable than infrequent hour-long stretches. As your yoga skills progress, it becomes enjoyable to lengthen practices naturally.

This evidence shows that carving out a small space for yoga each day can make a big difference for holistic and happiness. Don't let preconceived notions discourage you – take those first steps towards mindfulness and mobility through a modest practice tailored to your current abilities.

