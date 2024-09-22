US To Return 297 Indian Antiquities to India After PM Modi’s Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden for ensuring the return of 297 valuable antiquities from America to India. During his recent visit to the US, PM Modi met with President Biden and witnessed the symbolic handing over of some artifacts. This marks the first time antiquities have been repatriated between the two countries following their new cultural property agreement.

The antiquities are believed to have been stolen or trafficked out of India over time. In July, the US and India signed an agreement to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural properties and facilitate their restoration. This recent return of artifacts is a result of that cooperation.

Experts say it will help preserve important parts of India's cultural heritage. PM Modi recognized the “deepening cultural connect” through the return of the antiquities. The Indian government spokesperson also praised the US for facilitating the return during Modi's visit.

The return was one of several achievements for India and the US to strengthen their ties on PM Modi's three-day trip. He met with President Biden and other leaders to discuss collaborations, including on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The repatriation of the antiquities demonstrates growing cooperation between the two countries on cultural preservation.