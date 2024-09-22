back to top
    India register emphatic 280-run victory over Bangladesh in 1st Chennai Test

    Ravichandran Ashwin led to an emphatic victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Chasing 515 for victory, Bangladesh were dismissed for 234 in their second innings on Day 4, with India winning by 280 runs.

    Ashwin was the star performer with the ball, picking up six wickets in the second innings to finish with outstanding match figures of 7/152. This was Ashwin's 37th career five-wicket haul, taking him level with Shane Warne for the second most five-fors in Test history.

    Earlier, Bangladesh had resumed the day on 158/4, with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease. The duo played cautiously to add 37 runs in the first hour without losing a wicket. However, their innings came under pressure once Ashwin was brought into the attack.

    He dismissed the well-set Shakib for 25 to break the partnership. Soon wickets started tumbling from the other end as well, as Bangladesh lost their last six wickets for just 39 runs in the post-lunch session. Shanto top-scored for them with 82.

    Ravindra Jadeja also bagged three wickets in the second innings. This emphatic victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second Test gets underway on September 30 in Dhaka.

