US Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly

The US Department of Justice recently filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant is engaging in anti-competitive practices to maintain its dominance in the smartphone market. As per the lawsuit, Apple controls nearly 70% of the premium smartphone segment, also known as the market for “performance smartphones”, and has been limiting competition by restricting developers.

The main device under scrutiny is the iPhone, which the DOJ claims accounts for over half of Apple's revenue. For over a decade, the iPhone has topped worldwide sales charts and its popularity comes from the tight integration with Apple's thriving ecosystem of apps and services. However, regulators argue that Apple leverages this position unfairly by not allowing third-party alternatives to popular apps like iMessage and limiting cloud gaming services.

The lawsuit compares Apple's tactics to Microsoft's actions in the 1990s which resulted in a massive antitrust case. It alleges Apple does not give fair treatment and access to rival messaging and payment apps. Cloud gaming services also face arbitrary barriers to stream high quality games directly through the cloud without depending on powerful iPhone hardware. Such services could disrupt Apple's lucrative iPhone upgrade cycles.

Another concern highlighted is Apple's refusal to allow “super apps” like China's WeChat which act as a gateway to multiple services within one app. This restricts innovation and prevents more convenient mini-programs from gaining popularity. Developers also criticize the 30% commission charged by the App Store.

If proven guilty, Apple may need to make significant changes like allowing alternative app stores and payment options on iOS. The case could set an important precedent in the global regulatory pushback against Big Tech's dominance. However, with App Store generating huge profits, Apple is expected to vigorously defend its practices. Only time will tell if regulators succeed in opening up the tightly-controlled iPhone ecosystem.