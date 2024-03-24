Search
TechnologyUS Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly
Technology

US Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly

By: Northlines

Date:

The US Department of Justice recently filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant is engaging in anti-competitive practices to maintain its dominance in the smartphone market. As per the lawsuit, Apple controls nearly 70% of the premium smartphone segment, also known as the market for “performance smartphones”, and has been limiting competition by restricting developers.

The main device under scrutiny is the iPhone, which the DOJ claims accounts for over half of Apple's revenue. For over a decade, the iPhone has topped worldwide sales charts and its popularity comes from the tight integration with Apple's thriving ecosystem of apps and services. However, regulators argue that Apple leverages this position unfairly by not allowing third-party alternatives to popular apps like iMessage and limiting cloud gaming services.

The lawsuit compares Apple's tactics to Microsoft's actions in the 1990s which resulted in a massive antitrust case. It alleges Apple does not give fair treatment and access to rival messaging and payment apps. Cloud gaming services also face arbitrary barriers to stream high quality games directly through the cloud without depending on powerful iPhone hardware. Such services could disrupt Apple's lucrative iPhone upgrade cycles.

Another concern highlighted is Apple's refusal to allow “super apps” like China's WeChat which act as a gateway to multiple services within one app. This restricts innovation and prevents more convenient mini-programs from gaining popularity. Developers also criticize the 30% commission charged by the App Store.

If proven guilty, Apple may need to make significant changes like allowing alternative app stores and payment options on iOS. The case could set an important precedent in the global regulatory pushback against Big Tech's dominance. However, with App Store generating huge profits, Apple is expected to vigorously defend its practices. Only time will tell if regulators succeed in opening up the tightly-controlled iPhone ecosystem.

Previous article
Defence Minister celebrates Holi with Armed Forces personnel in Leh
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Astronomers uncover signs of our Milky Way’s earliest building blocks, named ‘Shiva’ and ‘Shakti’

Northlines Northlines -
In a fascinating discovery, astronomers have pieced together clues...

Total Solar Eclipse in April 2024: When and Where You Can Witness the Celestial Event

Northlines Northlines -
On the night of April 9, skywatchers in parts...

Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop with powerful Intel processors launched in India

Northlines Northlines -
Samsung is addressing the growing demand for versatile yet...

Find calm and focus with the Noise Buds Xero affordable noise cancelling earbuds

Northlines Northlines -
Early mornings can be stressful as the hustle and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Defence Minister celebrates Holi with Armed Forces personnel in Leh

Delhi Chief Minister issues directives from custody to resolve water issues...

Defence Minister to boost soldier morale at ‘World’s Coldest Battlefield’ Siachen...