Uncovering Ancient Structures Shiva and Shakti Through State-of-the-Art Observations of the Milky Way Galaxy

The Milky Way galaxy that we call home has concealed many secrets about its early formation and evolution. Through meticulous analysis of star data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, astronomers may have found clues to unravel some of these mysteries. Two intriguing stellar structures, dubbed Shiva and Shakti, have been identified that could be remnants of ancient galaxies that merged with the Milky Way billions of years ago.

German scientists Khyati Malhan and Hans-Walter Rix evaluated over 6 million stars mapped by Gaia and SDSS. They noticed unusual groupings of metal-poor stars that shared similar angular momentum and kinetic energy, unlike other populations in the galaxy. Inspired by Hindu mythology, Malhan named these structures Shiva and Shakti. Their similarities indicated a common origin, suggesting they may be accretion remnants from early galactic collisions that helped build up the Milky Way.

Further insights into our galaxy's formation are being uncovered through advanced observational tools. Scientists are also leveraging space-based assets like the James Webb Space Telescope to study aurorae phenomena on Saturn and Uranus. Charged particles power colourful northern/southern lights on these gas giants, but their source is still unclear. Upcoming JWST observations aim to provide valuable data towards solving this mystery.

Constant discovery and improved understanding of celestial bodies enhances our perspective of the cosmos and humanity's place within it. Ongoing efforts to map the Milky Way and explore exoplanets/planetary atmospheres will continue reshaping our comprehension of the Universe for years to come.