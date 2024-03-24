Search
TechnologyUncovering Ancient Structures Shiva and Shakti Through State-of-the-Art Observations of the Milky...
Technology

Uncovering Ancient Structures Shiva and Shakti Through State-of-the-Art Observations of the Milky Way Galaxy

By: Northlines

Date:

The Milky Way galaxy that we call home has concealed many secrets about its early formation and evolution. Through meticulous analysis of star data from the European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, astronomers may have found clues to unravel some of these mysteries. Two intriguing stellar structures, dubbed Shiva and Shakti, have been identified that could be remnants of ancient galaxies that merged with the Milky Way billions of years ago.

German scientists Khyati Malhan and Hans-Walter Rix evaluated over 6 million stars mapped by Gaia and SDSS. They noticed unusual groupings of metal-poor stars that shared similar angular momentum and kinetic energy, unlike other populations in the galaxy. Inspired by Hindu mythology, Malhan named these structures Shiva and Shakti. Their similarities indicated a common origin, suggesting they may be accretion remnants from early galactic collisions that helped build up the Milky Way.

Further insights into our galaxy's formation are being uncovered through advanced observational tools. Scientists are also leveraging space-based assets like the James Webb Space Telescope to study aurorae phenomena on Saturn and Uranus. Charged particles power colourful northern/southern lights on these gas giants, but their source is still unclear. Upcoming JWST observations aim to provide valuable data towards solving this mystery.

Constant discovery and improved understanding of celestial bodies enhances our perspective of the cosmos and humanity's place within it. Ongoing efforts to map the Milky Way and explore exoplanets/planetary atmospheres will continue reshaping our comprehension of the Universe for years to come.

Previous article
US Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

US Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly

Northlines Northlines -
The US Department of Justice recently filed an antitrust...

Astronomers uncover signs of our Milky Way’s earliest building blocks, named ‘Shiva’ and ‘Shakti’

Northlines Northlines -
In a fascinating discovery, astronomers have pieced together clues...

Total Solar Eclipse in April 2024: When and Where You Can Witness the Celestial Event

Northlines Northlines -
On the night of April 9, skywatchers in parts...

Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop with powerful Intel processors launched in India

Northlines Northlines -
Samsung is addressing the growing demand for versatile yet...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

US Justice Department sues Apple, alleges iPhone monopoly

Defence Minister celebrates Holi with Armed Forces personnel in Leh

Delhi Chief Minister issues directives from custody to resolve water issues...