Uri will reject BJP’s ‘proxy’ Taj Mohiuddin, says NC candidate

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: National Conference (NC) Baramulla district President Sajad Shafi Uri on Tuesday accused former Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Taj Mohiuddin for contesting as an independent from Uri Assembly Constituency and as “proxy” candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming election.

In a surprising political development on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew its support for Mohiuddin, who is contesting from the Uri assembly constituency in north Kashmir.

The PDP which had only a day earlier extended its support to Mohiuddin by withdrawing its own candidate from the Uri race, reversed its stance following Chairman Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari announced his party's support to him.

Sajad Shafi has accused Mohiuddin for being supported by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference at Boniyar in North Kashmir, Shafi said that all the forces backed by BJP have collaborated against him in Uri.

“The support extended by the Apni Party to the Mohiuddin in Uri is a clear indication that he has always been the BJP's favourite man”, the NC leader said.

He said time has exposed even the last ally of the BJP in Kashmir who tried to hide himself for years under the grab of different political parties.

“But we the people of Uri are aware and we will never allow anyone to represent from this place who are part and parcel of RSS backed BJP,” Shafi asserted.

“Can Taj Sahab reply to my question about why he visited Delhi for two days and on return, why did he straight away went to Altaf Bukhari's residence to meet him. Who are the masters of Altaf Bukhari and Taj Mohiuddin in Delhi, who have facilitated this alliance,” Shafi questioned.

“The public of Uri had understood this only when congress denied entry to the Mohiuddin, but the perception they want to create by this alliance has no takers in Uri”, he added.

“BJP has already announced to support independent candidates in Kashmir, Taj Sahab is one among them. It is clear that he is being backed by BJP and RSS,” he added.