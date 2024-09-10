back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirUri will reject BJP’s ‘proxy’ Taj Mohiuddin, says NC candidate
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Uri will reject BJP’s ‘proxy’ Taj Mohiuddin, says NC candidate

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Conference (NC) Baramulla district President Sajad Shafi Uri on Tuesday accused former Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Taj Mohiuddin for contesting as an independent from Uri Assembly Constituency and as “proxy” candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming election.

    In a surprising political development on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew its support for Mohiuddin, who is contesting from the Uri assembly constituency in north .
    The PDP which had only a day earlier extended its support to Mohiuddin by withdrawing its own candidate from the Uri race, reversed its stance following Chairman Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari announced his party's support to him.
    Sajad Shafi has accused Mohiuddin for being supported by the BJP.
    Addressing a press conference at Boniyar in North Kashmir, Shafi said that all the forces backed by BJP have collaborated against him in Uri.
    “The support extended by the Apni Party to the Mohiuddin in Uri is a clear indication that he has always been the BJP's favourite man”, the NC leader said.
    He said time has exposed even the last ally of the BJP in Kashmir who tried to hide himself for years under the grab of different political parties.
    “But we the people of Uri are aware and we will never allow anyone to represent from this place who are part and parcel of RSS backed BJP,” Shafi asserted.
    “Can Taj Sahab reply to my question about why he visited Delhi for two days and on return, why did he straight away went to Altaf Bukhari's residence to meet him. Who are the masters of Altaf Bukhari and Taj Mohiuddin in Delhi, who have facilitated this alliance,” Shafi questioned.
    “The public of Uri had understood this only when congress denied entry to the Mohiuddin, but the perception they want to create by this alliance has no takers in Uri”, he added.
    “BJP has already announced to support independent candidates in Kashmir, Taj Sahab is one among them. It is clear that he is being backed by BJP and RSS,” he added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    IAF Wing Commander Faces Rape Charges as Kashmir Police act on female officer’s complaint
    Next article
    Delhi court grants interim bail to Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid till October 2
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    R&B Engineers in Ladakh Get Surprise Additional charges

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 10: The Public Works (R&B) Department of...

    LA Constitutes Panel To Identify Candidates For Padma Awards

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 10: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh...

    Four CRPF personnel injured in road accident in J&K’s Kathua

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 10: Four CRPF personnel were injured on...

    Omar Abdullah: BJP’s ‘mishandling’ revived terrorism in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 10: The BJP’s “mishandling” of the situation...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    R&B Engineers in Ladakh Get Surprise Additional charges

    LA Constitutes Panel To Identify Candidates For Padma Awards

    Four CRPF personnel injured in road accident in J&K’s Kathua