IAF Wing Commander Faces Rape Charges as Kashmir Police act on female officer’s complaint

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) after a 26-year old female Flying Officer stationed at Air Force Station Srinagar, alleged sexual assault and mental harassment by a senior officer.

The FIR was lodged in Police Station Budgam on Sunday under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to rape by a person in a position of trust or authority.

The lady officer in her complaint said the ordeal dates back to the night of December 31, 2023, during a New Year's party at Air Force Station, Srinagar.

The lady said that after the party Wing Commander at the station asked her whether she had received the gift.

“I said that I hadn't received any. He asked me to come to his room where he had kept all the gifts. I went along with him to his room,” she said in the complaint.

The lady officer accused Wing Commander of sexually assaulting her in his room.

“Despite resisting his advances, I was forced into a traumatic situation,” she alleged.

“I revealed the incident to 2 lady officers. They guided me to put up a complaint. I went into a mental shock being new to the atmosphere in forces. I was embarrassed and broken to the extent that I lacked courage to report. I can't describe the mental agony of being an unmarried girl who has joined forces and was treated in such a heinous manner. Since the incident and nightmares put me in dilemma of whether to discuss or be quiet, finally I took a call and decided to fight,” she said in the police complaint.

She alleged she was troubled to even submit a complaint to AOC ( Air Officer Commanding) and a Colonel was ordered to investigate the incident and the accused was made to sit with her.

She alleged that an internal investigation was mishandled and her concerns were dismissed.

“I had pleaded in front of the Internal Committee (IC) to use their powers to summon a witness who was made to run away from the camp area before giving his statement, but the Internal Committee did not do so.

Despite providing all facts and bringing out lies and contradictions in tutored witnesses, IC disregarded everything. I brought out the negligence of Station Authorities doings, how a witness was made to exit the camp area before giving his statement, body identification, etc. But when IC furnished its recommendations, none of these points were recommended for action. IC did not do its job properly?. Everyone was aiding the sexual offender,” she wrote in the complaint to police.

She had even requested interim relief and requested leave multiple times but was denied leave each time.

“I asked that either self or accused gets posted from this place, but to date both are posted in the same place. I am forced to socialize with these people and attend events with my abuser,” she alleged.

The lady officer said her communications have been constantly monitored unofficially, and the individuals she speaks to are harassed by the authorities.

She also referred to an incident where a person she spoke to was detained and questioned by the security section and a court of inquiry was ordered on this incident.

“.. The ongoing harassment has had a severe impact on my mental health. I am living in constant fear, under 24/7 scrutiny and my social life has been completely disrupted.

The harassment has driven me to suicidal thoughts, and I feel utterly helpless. I am unable to carry on with my daily life, and my social interactions are closely monitored and discouraged by authorities.

I have endured this torture for too long, and I am at my breaking point. I cannot tolerate this mental harassment any longer, as it is severely affecting my well-being,” the lady officer said.

She also accused five other officers of mishandling of investigation, stalking, harassment, and mental torture.

Following her complaint, a case was registered by J&K police and the investigation was handed over to an Inspector rank officer.