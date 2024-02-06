Urgent action required in India to address the widespread stray dog menace!

Only community awareness has the capacity to address the issue in its entirety

By Arun Kumar Shrivastav

A 55-year-old teacher, Paresh Doshi, filed an FIR against himself after his wife lost her life in a car crash caused by an attempt to save a stray dog. Paresh Doshi and his wife Amita were returning from the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district when tragedy struck on the Sabarkantha highway. Reports suggest that a stray dog suddenly appeared in front of their car, prompting Paresh to swerve and crash into makeshift pillars and barricades on the highway. The impact was so severe that the barricades pierced through the passenger window, tragically pinning Amita, who was in the front passenger seat.

Onlookers rushed to the accident site to assist, but the auto lock system of the car, activated by the impact, made it challenging to rescue the trapped couple. Despite their efforts, Amita succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Overwhelmed by emotional turmoil and guilt for the loss of his wife, Paresh Doshi registered an FIR against himself, taking responsibility for the accident. He insisted that the accident occurred due to his attempt to save the stray dog, requesting charges of rash driving and death by negligence be brought against him.

This incident in Gujarat is not an isolated case. Stray dog menace has been a growing concern in various parts of the country, leading to injuries, property damage, and loss of life. The unchecked population of stray animals roaming the streets poses a serious threat to public safety and demands urgent attention from authorities.

The incident prompts us to reflect on the need for comprehensive measures to address the stray dog menace. Local authorities must implement effective strategies for population control, including sterilization programs and responsible rehoming initiatives. Furthermore, public awareness campaigns on responsible pet ownership and reporting mechanisms for dealing with stray animals are crucial in preventing such tragic incidents.

In this respect, a recent initiative by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is worth taking note of. After a year-long delay, the BMC has finally launched a comprehensive survey of both stray and pet dogs in Mumbai. This initiative aims to gather crucial data on the city's canine population, which the civic body believes has tripled to nearly three lakh since the last official count in 2014 when their number was recorded to be 95,172. The results of the survey will form the basis of future animal control and welfare programmes.

Humane Society International (HSI) has been tasked with counting the city's stray dogs, employing advanced technology like global positioning systems (GPS) to accurately track and locate them. Additionally, internationally recognized data analysis methods will be utilized to ensure the gathered information is reliable and informative. The survey will delve into various aspects of the stray dog population, including age distribution, sterilization status, and potential disease prevalence.

Meanwhile, the Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals and Zimaxx Tech Solutions will focus on surveying the city's pet dog population. This segment aims to understand the types of dogs Mumbaikars are keeping, the number of registered pets, and any common health concerns prevalent among them.

The collected data will have a substantial impact on future animal control and welfare initiatives. Birth control programs for stray dogs can be strategically implemented in areas with the highest concentrations, significantly reducing the overall population and mitigating related issues. Moreover, insights into the current conditions of stray dogs will allow the BMC to take necessary measures to improve their well-being.

However, some concerns have been raised by organizations like the Bombay Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). They emphasize the importance of involving animal lovers and citizens in the counting process, believing their participation could greatly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the survey. Additionally, PAWS urges the BMC to be transparent about the methodology employed and suggests establishing sterilization centres in each ward to effectively address the growing stray dog population.

Overall, the BMC's canine survey initiative marks a significant step towards managing Mumbai's burgeoning stray dog population and ensuring the well-being of both stray and pet dogs in the city. The gathered data holds immense potential to inform targeted and effective animal control and welfare initiatives in the future.

Sadly though, this kind of initiative is not being undertaken in adjoining Navi Mumbai or Thane where stray dog population is believed to be at least as many as in Mumbai. For example, as per a report by the Hindustan Times on August 4, 2023, in Khopta village in the beach town Uran (Navi Mumbai), 13 cases of dog bites were reported in a single day. As a precautionary measure, villagers stayed indoors and closed the school. The villagers, in collaboration with the gram panchayat committee, successfully captured eight stray dogs.

The committee members conducted patrols in the area over the next few days to track down any remaining dogs. “Since we didn't want any children to suffer the same consequence, the administration declared two days of holiday. The block development officer contacted the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and asked them to send their dog-catching vehicle with urgency,” the report quotes Vishakha Thakur, the Sarpanch of the village.

(IPA Service)