PM-led panel to meet to select new election commissioner on today

A committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to select a candidate for the post of election commissioner, sources said.

A vacancy will arise in the three-member poll panel when Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey demits office on February 14.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two Union secretaries will short-list five candidates for the consideration of the prime minister-led selection committee.

A Union minister nominated by the prime minister and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are part of the selection committee. The selection panel has the power to consider even those not short-listed by the search committee.

Pandey will retire on attaining the age of 65 and days before the Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

Before the new law came into force, the CEC and ECs were appointed by the President on the recommendation of the government.

Besides Pandey, Arun Goel is an election commissioner. Rajiv Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner.