Urgency of addressing inequality & unemployment

Although the Economic Survey for 2023–24, which was unveiled on the day of the Union Budget, expresses optimism on India's growth and development narrative, it also identifies the areas of worry that it believes the Central Government should address first. Since the Economic Survey sets the tone and provides context for the budget, it is typical to have it right before the budget. This year appears promising for growth, with projections for India's GDP growth in the current fiscal year ranging from 6.5 to 7.0%. The Economic Survey, a thorough analysis of the preceding year's events in the Indian economy, projects strong growth across a number of industries. Numerous reasons, such as robust domestic demand, rising investments, and advantageous government policies, provide the foundation for this optimism. It's interesting to note that this is the case even though the majority of economies worldwide are having difficulty reaching far lower GDP levels. The government's emphasis on infrastructure as a vital growth engine is highlighted by the poll. It is anticipated that ongoing initiatives in port, rail, and road construction would increase efficiency and connection, enabling more seamless trade and business. In addition, one major sector of growth is the digital economy's rapid expansion. The Survey asserts that the ‘Make in India' strategy is still yielding encouraging outcomes, although being subject to critique.

India's global economic standing may be considerably improved by increasing exports, especially in high-growth areas like textiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, according to the report. The Survey also discusses the Indian economy's trouble spots. The core of the Indian economy, agriculture, continues to be given top emphasis. In order to boost productivity and guarantee this industry's sustainable growth, the poll suggests more reforms. To accomplish these objectives, technological advancements and improved market accessibility are essential. The Economic Survey accurately counts a number of variables that could weaken the economy and impede the development of the country. Undoubtedly, the largest obstacle is inflation. According to the study, monetary policy should be balanced in order to control inflation without impeding growth. One more restriction that must be addressed immediately is unemployment. To fully utilize the potential of the rapidly growing youth population, the poll recommends policies that encourage skill development and entrepreneurship. PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to creating an atmosphere that is favorable to growth. In fact, the Budget for 2024–25 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman includes a number of recommendations from the Economic Survey. Nine priorities have been established by the Union Finance Minister as a blueprint for the third term of the Modi administration. These include reforms pertaining to the next generation, manufacturing, energy security, employment, agriculture, innovation, and human development. These would, in fact, have a significant impact on lowering unemployment, containing inflation, and igniting an inclusive and long-lasting economic growth.