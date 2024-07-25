Indian education system: Building a vibrant nation

By integrating knowledge and skill development with modern practices, we can nurture youth who are proficient and emotionally and physically resilient

Umang Bajaj

Bharat's educational policies are geared towards fostering a balanced approach that integrates learning with modern skills, reduces unnecessary burdens, and nurtures the unique potential of every child. These efforts are crucial for building a future-ready youth capable of seizing new opportunities in a rapidly evolving world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a vocal advocate for educational reforms and skill development.

One of the landmark steps taken by the government is the introduction of the New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, established after almost four decades. The introduction of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has started giving positive dividends. Being a transformative policy, it formalises skill training by integrating it into the education system from Class VI onwards. This policy underpins the importance of combining schooling with skilling, and teaching-learning materials for classes III rd onwardare also being made available now.

The government's plan to incorporate emerging and applied areas, such as semiconductor technology, into the school curriculum is a promising step towards meeting the skilling needs of the diverse and talented Yuva Shakti.

Additionally, the School Bag Policy aims to enhance student well-being by addressing the physical burden of school bags. This policy focuses on streamlining educational materials, promoting digital resources, and encouraging ergonomic designs. States like Assam and Madhya Pradesh have taken significant steps to alleviate the burden on students, with new notifications set to take effect from the academic session 2024-25.'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) outlines the vision and priorities of the government. During the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Modi interacted with students, teachers, and parents, emphasizing the need to create an educational ecosystem where each child's unique individuality is encouraged and fully expressed. The government has been making concerted efforts to achieve this goal, recognizing that cultural and societal expectations often add undue pressure on students.

Modi advocates for healthy competition, reminding us that “Teachers are not in a job role but they shoulder the responsibility of grooming the lives of students.”With the rapid pace of technological advancements, its adoption in the process of learning is very crucial and technology should be harnessed as a tool for learning, reminding us that “one cannot run away from technology,” as the Prime Minister remarked. Reforms are necessary as they can lead Bharat to a higher stage of advancement. The holistic approach involves aligning educational practices with principles that promote mindfulness and resilience.

Education should encompass a broad spectrum of human development, not just intellectual growth. Proper methodologies should be used to assess and nurture various aspects of a child's development. The new education system is all set to enhance individual potential and it also contributes to the nation's economic growth. It is widely admitted that a well-educated population is better equipped to drive economic progress and social mobility, reducing disparities and fostering a more equitable society.

Moreover, education contributes to better health, increased civic engagement, and enhanced personal satisfaction. Bharat's examination system needs further reforms. Hence, going forward, the nation is bound to have a more fair, transparent, stress-free, flexible and robust examination system. The holes are being plugged on an urgent basis at all levels. Bharat is on the right path to building a stronger, more vibrant nation where talent, knowledge, and skills thrive.

(The author is the BJP Councillor from Narayana, New Delhi; views are personal)