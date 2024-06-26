back to top
Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik’s polygamous marriage amid Bigg Boss controversy

Controversial Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Finds Support From Uorfi Javed

The season premiere of the hugely popular reality show Bigg Boss Over The Top 3 aired last week with the introduction of a new batch of contestants. Among the participants was YouTuber Armaan Malik who revealed that he is married to two women – Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. This unique polygamous relationship has received major backlash from ex-contestants as well as viewers. While many have criticized the show's decision to promote such a marriage, actress Uorfi Javed has come out in support of Armaan and his wives.

Uorfi took to Instagram to share her views on the ongoing debate. In her story, she stated that she is acquainted with the family and vouches for their kindness. According to Uorfi, if the trio is happy in their marriage then outsiders have no right to negatively judge them. She pointed out that polygamy has been practiced historically across certain religions and cultures. As long as all parties involved consent, others should refrain from casting aspersions.

Uorfi's defense of the controversial marriage comes after actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Karan Kundrra slammed the show. Devoleena termed it as the promotion of “filth” while Karan predicted major fights due to the complicated dynamics. However, Uorfi believes people should not dictate what kind of relationships work for consenting adults. This debate is surely one of the hottest discussion points from the explosive premiere week of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Under Secy Ranked Officer To Conduct Inquiry In Appointment Of CP Worker
