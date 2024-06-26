Karan Johar remembers iconic film producer father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

It has been 20 years since celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar lost his father, veteran producer Yash Johar. On the 20th death anniversary of his late father, Karan penned an emotional message on social media, recalling the difficult time when he first learned about his father's cancer diagnosis.

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Karan mentioned how losing a parent was always his biggest fear and that fear came true on August 2nd 2003, when his father broke the news of having a malignant tumor. Karan said the next 10 months were extremely hard as they watched the tumor take over his father's health. While it was difficult to stay positive, Karan felt it was his duty as a son to keep hope alive and stand by his father.

Karan further wrote that though Yash Johar left them 10 months later, he has left behind a massive legacy of love, humility, compassion and positive attitude that both Karan and his mother still follow in their lives. Karan added that he feels proud to be the son of such a selfless person who always put relationships before everything else. He also wished his father could have met his own children.

The emotional tribute post received lots of love from Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Shroff and Anil Kapoor, who dropped heart emojis and comments praising Yash Johar. On father's day as well, Karan had remembered his father by posting old pictures with a heartfelt caption about learning compassion from him.

Overall, the post was Karan's way of fondly remembering his beloved father Yash Johar on the 20th anniversary of his demise, through reminiscing their journey together and celebrating the values and life lessons he imparted.