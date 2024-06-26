back to top
Search
EntertainmentKaran Johar remembers iconic film producer father Yash Johar on 20th death...
Entertainment

Karan Johar remembers iconic film producer father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

By: Northlines

Date:

Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary

It has been 20 years since celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar lost his father, veteran producer Yash Johar. On the 20th death anniversary of his late father, Karan penned an emotional message on social media, recalling the difficult time when he first learned about his father's cancer diagnosis.

In the heartfelt Instagram post, Karan mentioned how losing a parent was always his biggest fear and that fear came true on August 2nd 2003, when his father broke the news of having a malignant tumor. Karan said the next 10 months were extremely hard as they watched the tumor take over his father's . While it was difficult to stay positive, Karan felt it was his duty as a son to keep hope alive and stand by his father.

Karan further wrote that though Yash Johar left them 10 months later, he has left behind a massive legacy of love, humility, compassion and positive attitude that both Karan and his mother still follow in their lives. Karan added that he feels proud to be the son of such a selfless person who always put relationships before everything else. He also wished his father could have met his own children.

The emotional tribute post received lots of love from celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Shroff and Anil Kapoor, who dropped heart emojis and comments praising Yash Johar. On father's day as well, Karan had remembered his father by posting old pictures with a heartfelt caption about learning compassion from him.

Overall, the post was Karan's way of fondly remembering his beloved father Yash Johar on the 20th anniversary of his demise, through reminiscing their journey together and celebrating the values and life lessons he imparted.

Previous article
Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik’s polygamous marriage amid Bigg Boss controversy
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik’s polygamous marriage amid Bigg Boss controversy

Northlines Northlines -
Controversial Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Finds Support From...

How Anurag Kashyap’s Brutal Feedback Helped Nawazuddin Siddiqui Avoid Career-Damaging Overacting

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened...

Kangana Ranaut brings focus on independent India’s darkest phase with September release of ‘Emergency’

Northlines Northlines -
Kangana Ranaut sheds light on Independent India's most challenging...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor monitor construction of new Mumbai home with daughter Raha

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood power couple visits construction site with daughter Bollywood stars...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik’s polygamous marriage amid Bigg Boss controversy

Under Secy Ranked Officer To Conduct Inquiry In Appointment Of CP...

How Anurag Kashyap’s Brutal Feedback Helped Nawazuddin Siddiqui Avoid Career-Damaging Overacting