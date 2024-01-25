UNSC does not reflect today’s reality: UNGA President

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: U.N. General Assembly President Dennis Francis on January 24 said the existing composition of the U.N. Security Council does not reflect the contemporary geopolitical reality of the world and it needs reform.

The Security Council has progressively been unable to take decisions in recent years to strengthen global peace and security, he said at a media briefing shortly after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Ambassador Francis, who is on a five-day visit to India, also strongly underlined the need for reform of the U.N. Security Council.

“The reform of the UN Security Council is absolutely necessary,” he said, adding the issue figured in his talks with Mr. Jaishankar as well.

India has been pressing for reform of the United Nations, especially the U.N. Security Council.

New Delhi has been particularly upset over lack of any meaningful movement forward in the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform.

India is a strong contender for a permanent membership at the U.N. Security Council.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the U.N.

The five permanent members are Russia, the U.K., China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.

The U.N. General Assembly president also hailed India for its role in making the African Union a full member of the G20.

“There is no doubt in anyone's mind that India's outreach to Africa particularly with regard to its facilitating the membership of the African Union in the G20 demonstrates India's leadership in the international arena,” Francis said.

“But more than that it demonstrated India's long-standing commitment to assist and facilitate development in the Global South,” he added.

Belonging to the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago, Francis has announced his presidency priorities to include peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability.

The theme of his Presidency of the 78th UNGA is ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.