    Unix-India Launches Matrix Air Buds (UX-W5) with Up to 40 Hours of HD Audio and Advanced ANC Technology

    Mumbai– Unix, a leading consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand in , announces the launch of its latest TWS ‘Matrix Air Buds' (UX-W5). Designed to deliver high-quality audio with advanced features, the Matrix Air Buds boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) , with up to 40 hours of playtime and 200 hours of standby time. With a warranty of 12 months, these TWS are available for purchase on leading e-commerce platforms like ,  website andFlipkartUnix India leading retail stores of India at price of Rs. 1299.

    The Matrix Air Buds deliver an impressive 40 hours of playtime with a recharge time of just 1 hour and a standby time of up to 200 hours, offering more than 3 hours of playtime with just a 5-minute charge.Equipped with Bluetooth version V5.3, the earbuds ensure seamless wireless connectivity within a range of 10 meters. The touch control feature allows users to manage their music, calls, and voice assistant with ease.

    For superior sound quality, the Matrix Air Buds are equipped with a 10mm driver and a double-layer composite membrane speaker, delivering clear audio.

    The silicon mic enhances call clarity, while the four-microphone setup supports Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technologies, ensuring reduced background noise during calls.

    The Matrix Air Buds support Type-C charging input, providing a fast and convenient charging solution.

    The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit, perfect for extended use and active lifestyles. With an IPX7 rating, the Matrix Air Buds are water and sweat resistant, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

    Commenting on the launch, Mr. Imran Kagalwala, Co-Founder at UNIX India, said, “We developed the Matrix Air Buds with a keen understanding of our audience's needs, focusing on their primary concern: battery life. By prioritizing long-lasting playtime and reliable performance, we ensure that our users can enjoy uninterrupted audio experiences.”

    Unix products are available in over 500 cities across India, establishing a strong foothold in the market.

     

     

     

