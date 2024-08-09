31-member JPC to examine Waqf Amendment Bill

NEW DELHI: A 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) comprising MPs from both Houses was formed on Friday to examine the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. The panel comprises 21 MPs from Lok Sabha, and the remaining 10 from Rajya Sabha. Notably, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Imran Masood have also been included in the committee. This comes a day after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 and proposed to send it to a joint parliamentary committee after opposition parties called it the “spirit of the constitution and fundamental rights.” The Lok Sabha also adopted a motion naming 21 of its members to be part of a joint committee and is mandated to submit its report by the last day of the first week of the next Parliament session. Rijiju, the minister of parliamentary affairs as well as minority affairs, moved the motion that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be referred to a joint committee of Houses consisting of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The 21 MPs from Lok Sabha who will be members of the JPC include Jagdambika Pal, Nishikant Dubey, Tejasvi Surya, Aparajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Dilip Saikia, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, DK Aruna, Gaurav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Mohammad Jawed, Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi, Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Dileshwar Kamait, Arvind Sawant, Suresh Gopinath, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, Arun Bharti, and Asaduddin Owaisi. In Rajya Sabha, also, Rijiju proposed the names of 10 MPs for the JPC. The motion was passed by the House.

The 10 MPs from Rajya Sabha who will be members of the JPC include Brij Lal, Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Gulam Ali, Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, Syed Naseer Hussain, Mohammed Nadeem Ul Haq, V Vijayasai Reddy, M. Mohamed Abdulla, Sanjay Singh, and Dr. Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade.