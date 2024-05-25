back to top
Union Minister S Jaishankar and political leaders cast votes

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 25: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, officials said.
Murmu reached the polling booth at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, inside the President's Estate, around 9 am, they said.

After voting, Murmu held up her inked finger as she posed for for media persons outside the polling booth, which was decorated in pink and white colours.
Voting for seven constituencies of Delhi — Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi — began at 7 am.
Murmu, who hails from Odisha, was sworn in as the 15th President of on July 25, 2022.
She received her new voter identification card with the updated address on November 28 last year. Her old voter ID carried her Odisha address. (Agencies)

LS Elections 2024: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Nearly 9% Voter Turnout In First 2 Hours
WhatsApp Exports Your User Data Every Night: Tesla Ceo Elon Musk
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

