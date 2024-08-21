back to top
    Union minister Ravneet Bittu files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Prominent Union Minister Ravneet Bittu has thrown his hat in the ring for an upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from . Bittu submitted his nomination papers yesterday in the presence of senior state leaders.

    If elected, the influential Cabinet member will represent Punjab in the upper house of Parliament. The hotly contested Rajya Sabha seat was vacated recently, triggering a by-election to fill the role.

    Bittu's nomination signals that the ruling BJP is serious about retaining its presence in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Accompanied by CM Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders, Bittu expressed confidence in receiving the support needed to clinch the strategically important position.

    The Minister is no stranger to electoral , having previously held seats in the Punjab Assembly. However, securing a Rajya Sabha berth would significantly boost his profile. With its outsized representation, the upper house plays a major role in lawmaking and government formation.

    The by-election campaign is likely to intensify in coming weeks as other hopefuls line up. How Punjab's voters and legislators react could impact the balance of power in the Rajya Sabha. For now, Bittu's early nomination filing allows him an early start in what promises to be a highly competitive contest.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

