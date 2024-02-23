Union minister predicts Ashok Gehlot’s future in Congress, says ‘will visit him to…’

New Delhi, Feb 23: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday claimed that former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot might not have a significant role in the central leadership of the Congress party anymore. Referring to Gehlot's refusal to quit the CM post for contesting the election for Congress president, Shekhawat said the veteran leader earlier used to get a role in the party's central leadership as general secretary but not this time.

“This time Ashok Gehlot probably won't have any role in the party (Congress) in Delhi. Now that he will be free, I will definitely visit him to have a cup of tea and learn how he kept himself relevant for so long in politics,” the BJP leader told news agency.

The Union Jal Shakti Minister also claimed on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



“Lotus (BJP's election symbol) is going to bloom on all the 25 seats of Rajasthan,” he said.

Shekhawat said that the BJP does not work only during elections but throughout the year.

“BJP has been continuously working in the interest of society, on issues of national and local importance. BJP will again form a government with a full majority. (BJP will win) 25 seats in Rajasthan and (NDA will win) over 400 Lok Sabha seats,” the minister asserted.



On reports of ‘Kshatriya' community being upset with the BJP in parts of Rajasthan, Shekhawat expressed disagreement and said the saffron party has always enjoyed the community's support.

I don't agree with this. The BJP, being a national party, has always enjoyed the support of the ‘Kshatriya' community. Even if there is any issue, we will work to resolve it,” he said.



Taking a dig at the Congress, Shekhawat said leaders of other parties are joining the BJP indicate that it is going to win the elections.

Congress's downward side should make its leaders reconsider its strategy, he added.