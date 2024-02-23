Traffic Restored On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

JAMMU, Feb 23: Traffic was restored on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday although the movement was slow due to single lane traffic.

An official of the traffic department said that traffic was moving on the national highway, but with a slow movement in the Ramsoo sector due to single lane and poor surface.

“Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline as there is single lane traffic at Dalwas, Cafeteria-Mehad, Gangroo and poor surface condition of road at many places between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel.

“Drive with caution due to the possibility of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal”.

Traffic was restored on Thursday only for stranded vehicles after three days.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Kashmir as all essential supplies are brought in through this road.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road, Kupwara-Tangdhar road and Sinthan-Kishtwar road are still snowbound and closed. (Agencies)