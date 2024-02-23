Kashi Now Being Seen As A Model Of Heritage And Development: PM Modi At BHU

Varanasi, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the country will become a model of development in the next five years, adding that it was the ”Modi guarantee”.

The prime minister reached his Varanasi parliamentary constituency on Thursday night and is scheduled to launch a number of development projects and address public meetings.

”Kashi is now being seen as a model of heritage and development,” he said at the Banaras Hindu University.

The echo of India's rich heritage, he told the gathering, is being heard all over the world. The prime minister will be interacting with the winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the university.