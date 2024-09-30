back to top
    Opinions
Understanding sweeping changes in J&K Post 2014
    Opinions

    Understanding sweeping changes in J&K Post 2014

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Puran Chand Sharma

    There is a prominent quote “IN DEMOCRACY THE GOVERNMENT YOU ELECT IS THE GOVT. YOU DESRVE” THOMAS JEFFERSON. The dictum speaks volumes together at this crucial juncture when we are well poised to take brisk strides to go to the polls to elect a stable, responsible, reliable and the powerful Govt wedded to nationalism and ‘ Principle of ‘ NATION FIRST' plus the unshakeable political ethos and ethics.  A Golden opportunity is knocking at our door. All segments of society who possess the immense treasure of electorates wisely need to realize the value of their vote and poll it intelligently to elect our representatives who stand for Nationalism, equitable development, perfect communal harmony and ever rising India. Let us point wise deliberate and highlight in nutshell the sterling transformation:-

     

    EDUCATION 

    EARLIER:- The history of Mughal Invaders and aggressors  coupled with British rulers was being taught  in the educational institutions of J&K. AT PRESENT :- History of all great men, warriors and social reformers is being pursued and taught in entire and Kashmir, Prior to 2014 WE had only 02 Medical colleges, 89 Degree colleges and NO AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir. NOW at this point of time we have 11 Medical colleges, 143 Degree colleges, 02 AIIMS. Prior to 2014 we did not have any IIM but at this crucial juncture we have been blessed with 01 prestigious IIM in J&K. Further there was no IIIT in Jammu prior to 2014 but the UT at this critical  moment  is proud to have one IIT in JAMMU and Kashmir which is effectively functional and productive.  There was no existence of any IIMC and Nursing college prior to2014 but at this significant  moment JKUT has been blessed with 01 IIMC and 15 Nursing colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. THEN: National Anthem was not being sung in all the Districts but only in some of the schools  and also OUR TRI COLOUR was not being hoisted on all festive occasions. NOW: Recitation of National Anthem and hoisting of Tricolour has been made mandatory without any ifs and buts. Accordingly this is being religiously practised without fail in all the schools. LOCAL LANGUAGE: THEN:- In the name of Local Language, only Urdu was being taught in maximum schools and absence of teachers was quite an  extremely nagging issue which called for immediate resolution . NOW: Options of Sanskrit, Dogri and other local languages are available. At the moment Teachers availability is ensured by Biometric system. EARLIER: Jammu Kashmir had only 500 MBBS seats but   now  MBBS seats have been enhanced to 1347.  Other prominent highlights are “The benefit of ICT LAB and Smart classes has been provided to 91 schools. Sanction for establishment of KENTRIYA VIDYALAYAS in Jammu Kashmir  has been accorded. Union Govt has provided a sum of Rupees 1665 CRORE TO JKUT for the session 2024-25  to ensure holistic success of ‘SMAGGAR SHIKSHA ABHIYAN'. Previously  most of the Educational Institutions were named after the local politicians such as SKIMS MEDICAL COLLEGE ETC. At present many Educational Institutions have been named after local martyrs e.g GOVT DY S P AMAN THAKUR MEMORIAL DEGREE COLLEGE KASTIGARH( DODA), IMITIYAZ AHMAD THOKER MEMORIAL DEGREE COLLEGE, SHOPIAN, SHAHEED HAVALDAR RAJ SINGH, SHAURYA CHAKRYA GOVT HR. SECONDARY SCHOOL, CHAKRA, ZONE, HIRANAGAR.

     

    Earlier Jammu &Kashmir had no AIIMS , People had to proceed out of STATE for treatment of CANCER and other deadly diseases. Common masses had to suffer a great deal of hardship for treatment of such fatal diseases on account of their non affordability due to severe poverty. In the present times Jammu Kashmir has 2 AIIMS, 2 State Cancer Institutes and masses have been buying   their medicines at a nominal price by virtue of Pradhanmantri  JanAushadhi Kendras. PREVIOUSLY  Health Deptt of J&K had no provision of financial support for their citizens but at present  people of Jammu & Kashmir have been availing free treatment under AYUSHMAN BHARAT YOJANA. Earlier facility of Dialysis, ICU and HDU was available only in two Districts. Presently these facilities are available in all the Medical colleges. THEN: DNB (DIPLOMATE OF NATIONAL BOARD), Post Graduate Degree could not be pursued in J&K. NOW :- There are 265 seats at present in Jammu &Kashmir for DNB. THEN:- BONE AND JOINT HOSPITAL existed in Kashmir province only. NOW:- Bone and Joint  Hospital has also been established in Jammu and made functional for rendering services to the people.

     

    DEVELOPMENT

    THEN:- There was no standard YOGA and MEDITATION centre  in Jammu and Kashmir. NOW:- We have  the largest MEDITATION CENTER, MANTLAI in JKUT. THEN:- We had no Ring Road in Jammu. NOW:- Jammu & Kashmir have two Ring Roads each in Jammu and Kashmir'  which have connectivity with 62 villages in Kashmir  and 52 villages  in Jammu. THEN:- FILM MAKERS were least interested to shoot their films in Jammu and Kashmir because of tormenting Terrorism. NOW:- In the year2023 shooting of  more than 30 films  has been completed as a sequel to enforcement of  new film policy. THEN:- Young players of JKUT were participating in very few games. NOW:- Young players at District level are getting opportunity to prove their talent and skill by virtue of KHELO INDIA  initiative of our UNION GOVT such as SHEETAL DEVI and UMRAN MALIK.  EARLIER concrete steps were  not being taken  with regard to improvement in . NOW:- M A STADIUM has been upgraded, ARUN JAITLI stadium in JKUT is third biggest stadium of the country. INTERNATIONAL FOOT BALL STADIUM  BGSBU has been built up in RAJOURI.  THEN:- No high speed train was operational in Jammu Kashmir. NOW:-  VANDE BHARAT, high speed has been operating in JKUT.

    Highest in the world Railway Bridge in Reasi is under construction. First ever cable bridge and 12.75 kms long Tunnel in RAMBAN are also briskly nearing completion. OTHER SCINTILLATING HIGHLIGHTS  are presented in summary form  as under:- 1. IN THE YEAR 2023 , 2.11 CRORE TOURISTS visited Kashmir which is a RECORD. 2. THEN:- BAGA BORDER was the only major attraction for tourists. NOW:- SUCHETGARH BORDER  PRADE in Jammu has  beautifully evolved into another principal centre of Tourist attraction. In the concluding comment it is proudly mentioned that the those at the helms have taken pains to bedeck Jammu  Kashmir,  the crown of BHARAT MATA.

     

     

     

