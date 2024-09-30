back to top
    EditorialExpose Perpetrators Of Election Malpractices
    Editorial

    Expose Perpetrators Of Election Malpractices

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    There is no doubt that cops and other security forces are engaged in a difficult job these days to ensure free and fair, and incident free polls in J&K, keeping them preoccupied. It is really a matter of pride for the police that it has done exemplary work during recent days to ensure that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines should get implemented in and spirit.

    The reports have averred that a huge cache of cash, drugs and alcohol was recovered in the recent days, which was meant for wooing voters illegally.

    In the same context, cops have arrested one bootlegger and seized more than 1,600 illegal liquor bottles near Ghas Mandi in Ramnagar area falling in Udhampur district. It has been reported that the Udhampur District Police have registered 37 cases in which 640 liters of illicit liquor has been recovered during the Assembly election period.

    As far as recovery of such illegal consignments is concerned, the men in Khaki, who have accomplished their job with utter zeal and dedication to tighten noose around the unscrupulous elements is highly praiseworthy. However, since it is suspected in many such cases not only in Udhampur District but also in the other districts of the UT, the illegal consignments recovered were meant for changing the course of polls through alluring the electorate, it is vital that cops should investigate each and every case using professional acumen and technical evidences to know the real culprits behind these election malpractices.

    It is essential to expose them besides taking strict legal action on the lines mentioned in the MCC guidelines because handling such cases normally will encourage the political wrong doers to continue with such demeanors in the ensuing political contests also. Police have a bigger responsibility in this matter and therefore the instructions should come from the top level to unravel the ploy and those who have knitted these conspiracies to hoodwink people by indulging in poll malpractices.

    This action is necessary to set a new benchmark in policing and deter people from taking things for granted during the election time in future also.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

