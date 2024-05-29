Understanding high-functioning anxiety: Positive and negative characteristics to watch out for

While anxiety disorders can significantly impact people's lives, having high-functioning anxiety doesn't necessarily mean one cannot lead a productive life. There are certain characteristics associated with high-functioning anxiety that could be either helpful or hurtful depending on how they are managed.

One beneficial trait is punctuality. Those with high-functioning anxiety tend to be very organized and proactive when it comes to managing their time. They are rarely late and put a lot of effort into planning ahead. This trait allows them to meet deadlines and fulfill responsibilities efficiently.

Similarly, they have a tendency to be quite outgoing and social. Though internally anxious, externally they appear cheerful and approachable. Always smiling and initiating conversations, their outgoing nature allows them to maintain meaningful connections with others.

However, some characteristics associated with high-functioning anxiety can be problematic if left unaddressed. For example, the urge to please others at the cost of one's own well-being. Due to an inherent fear of abandonment, those experiencing high-functioning anxiety may find it hard to say no and end up overcommitting.

Other negative traits include excessive worrying, over-analyzing details and comparing oneself unfavorably to others. They also experience difficulty accepting compliments and constantly seek reassurance from friends and family about their self-worth.

While some level of anxiety can fuel motivation and perfectionism, its long-term health impacts should not be ignored. Identifying personal triggers and seeking therapy are effective ways to manage anxiety in a healthy manner. Doing so can help maximize the upsides while minimizing the downsides of living with high-functioning anxiety.