How Scents Influence Mental Health: Fragrances with the Power to Stir Emotions and Memories

Fragrances quietly shape our lives, evoking emotions and memories with their subtle presence. Here are 7 scents that can evoke positive mental health

Fragrances are more than just scent, they hold memories and spark emotions as they are the silent storytellers where a single whiff can transport us back in time to the forgotten chapters of our lives. However, fragrances and scents are not just about reminiscing, they also have the power to shape our present experiences.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajat Mathur, DGM of Learning Academy at The Body Shop India, highlighted –

Take vanilla, for example. Its warm, comforting aroma can instantly create a sense of cosiness and relaxation. Picture yourself curled up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa, the scent of vanilla wafting from a freshly baked batch of cookies in the oven. It's a moment of pure bliss, a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Similarly, the touch of British rose might conjure a summer garden, the air thick with romance. A musk note could be a walk on a windswept beach, the salty spray invigorating your senses.

He added, “Well, this isn't just wishful thinking, in essence, the sense of smell serves as a gateway to our innermost selves, offering a direct link to our past, present and future. It's a reminder that amidst the chaos of modern life, there are moments of beauty and wonder waiting to be discovered – all it takes is a deep breath to unlock this.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, Owner of Zighrana, shared, “Fragrances quietly shape our lives, evoking emotions and memories with their subtle presence. Each scent carries personal or cultural significance, deeply touching our senses.” She elaborated –