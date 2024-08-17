Uncertainty Increases in Indian Neighbourhood as Political Upheavals Continue

The political landscape in South Asia continues to witness turmoil with recent leadership changes and domestic crises troubling several countries. Thailand swore in the inexperienced Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister, the fourth member of her family to hold the position despite facing obstacles from the military-royal faction that has deposed predecessors. At 37, she faces a daunting task reviving the economy amid the establishment'sinfluence.

Meanwhile, neighboring Bangladesh is grappling with its first interim government after a controversial dismissal of veteran PM Sheikh Hasina. Violence along its India border from insurgent groups imperils security. Adding to the region's volatility is Sri Lanka's upcoming presidential election in September amid its economic crash.

These developments spell rising instability just as the BIMSTEC summit is scheduled in Thailand. With agendas on digital payments and connectivity cooperation lined up, it remains to be seen if political rotations impact the multinational talks. As shocks persist across its surroundings, India must closely watch changing dynamics and calibrate its engagement. Stable ties are vital considering shared challenges like terrorism and natural disasters.