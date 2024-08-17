back to top
Search
    BusinessIndian Startups Raised Nearly $400 Million In Funding Deals Last Week Led...
    BusinessStartup News

    Indian Startups Raised Nearly $400 Million In Funding Deals Last Week Led By OYO’s Mega Round

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Last week witnessed heightened funding activity in the Indian startup ecosystem with entrepreneurs successfully raising a total of nearly $400 million across 20 deals. Some of the notable startups that managed to secure significant capital infusions included OYO, Ather Energy and Neo Group.

    Travel giant OYO finally closed its anticipated funding round fetching $175 million. The round was led by Ritesh Agarwal's Singapore based firm Patient Capital and also saw participation from J&A Partners and ASK Financial Holdings. While the large raise came as a relief for OYO after weeks of speculation, it is worth noting that the valuation was reportedly cut by 76% from its earlier $10 billion peak.

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy also had a good week as it raised $71 million in funding led by Investment and Infrastructure Fund. This should help the Bengaluru based company strengthen its & development as well as ramp up production.

    In a large deal in the enterprise technology space, Neo Group secured $46.7 million from investors including MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital. The capital is expected to aid Neo Group's plans to digitally transform enterprises and help them embrace emerging technologies.

    Along with these big-ticket rounds, several other startups across sectors like fintech, healthcare, retail, logistics and clean technology also landed funding of varying sizes. The uptick in investment activity and successful fundraising efforts by Indian startups indicate growing interest from investors who continue to recognize the immense potential of the country's vibrant startup ecosystem.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Ecom Express FY24: IPO-Bound Startup’s Loss Narrows 67% To INR 255.8 Cr
    Next article
    Uncertainty Increases in Indian Neighbourhood as Political Upheavals Continue
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ecom Express FY24: IPO-Bound Startup’s Loss Narrows 67% To INR 255.8 Cr

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ecom Express, one of India's largest logistics providers catering...

    Government finalises tender to boost India’s AI potential with 1000 graphics cards under ambitious IndiaAI Mission

    Northlines Northlines -
    The government has moved forward to augment the country's...

    India’s fuel exports shift entirely to costlier Cape route around Africa due to Red Sea dangers

    Northlines Northlines -
    India’s Petroleum Exports Now Take Longer Route to Europe...

    Major banks in talks with Karnataka to resolve account closure issue

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to find an amicable solution to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Helicopter food drop for isolated Himachal village hampered by unready landing...

    Chief Minister Sukhu Inspects Office Site and Development Project Progress in...

    Bomb Threat Empties Popular Gurugram Shopping Center as Police Search Continues