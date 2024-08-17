Mohali laboratory’s advances help ISRO launch satellite monitoring mission

A recent achievement by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) saw key components developed by Mohali's Semi-Conductor Laboratory play an integral role. ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08), lifted off successfully earlier this month.

The SSLV placed EOS-08 into its intended low Earth orbit within 17 minutes, marking another step forward for India's satellite surveillance capabilities. What readers may not know is that three bending mode accelerometers and a multi-chip module were fabricated at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali. These formed part of the 36-core data acquisition system used during the launch.

Mohali residents can take pride in their city's contributions to this groundbreaking mission. SCL has a proven track record of developing crucial technology for India's spacefaring ambitions. During the Chandrayaan-3 launch last year, a Vikram processor and camera configurator built by SCL were onboard.

ISRO's increasing reliance on locally-made components is boosting domestic expertise. SCL's work ensuring smooth operations throughout the SSLV launch demonstrates the value of homegrown innovation. As India expands its space-based monitoring of disasters, weather and more, Mohali will doubtless continue powering new successes in the skies above.