Search
BusinessUN report shows increasing economic interdependence between India, China and EU amid...
Business

UN report shows increasing economic interdependence between India, China and EU amid geopolitical trade shifts

By: Northlines

Date:

In a recent analysis, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) highlighted increasing trade interdependence between , China and the European Union (EU) in the face of wider geopolitical shifts impacting global commerce. As per data sourced from trade statistics, India's trade reliance on China and the EU grew 1.2% over the past two years, while dependence on Saudi Arabia dipped 0.6%.

This upward trend with China and the EU comes despite efforts by New Delhi to curb reliance on Beijing through initiatives like Production-Linked Incentives and import restrictions. However, ongoing supply chain resets due to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have significantly disrupted trade flows. As per UNCTAD's analysis, political alignment now plays a greater role in shaping bilateral trade partnerships.

Russia saw its trade dependence on China surge a notable 7.1% as ties strengthened amid Western sanctions. On the other hand, Russia's economic reliance on the EU fell 5.3% due to shifts in oil exports towards China and India. The US also cut China reliance by 1.2% while boosting interdependence with the EU and Mexico. Overall, sectors like apparel, chemicals and textiles faced double-digit declines in trade value last year according to the UN body.

By highlighting trends in how global commerce patterns are adjusting along political fault lines, the UNCTAD report provides valuable insight on emerging challenges and opportunities for international economies like India. With trade links to strategic partners growing organically, policymakers must carefully balance national priorities with newer global realities.

Previous article
How IndiGo Plans to Evolutionize Offerings Amid Evolving Aviation Landscape and Changing Flyer Trends in India
Next article
Supreme Court appears skeptical in hearing challenge to FDA rules on abortion pill mifepristone as justices question if plaintiffs have legal standing
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How IndiGo Plans to Evolutionize Offerings Amid Evolving Aviation Landscape and Changing Flyer Trends in India

Northlines Northlines -
IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share and operational...

Reliance invested $125 bn in capex in last 10 years

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Reliance Industries Ltd invested over $125 billion in the...

Barge collision with Oklahoma bridge forces highway closure

Northlines Northlines -
A barge collided with a highway bridge over the...

AI-enabled Smartwatches: Providing Hyper-Personalized Insights by Analyzing Data

Northlines Northlines -
Raj Neravati, Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) at...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court appears skeptical in hearing challenge to FDA rules on...

How IndiGo Plans to Evolutionize Offerings Amid Evolving Aviation Landscape and...

Boney Kapoor opens up about Sridevi’s spiritual side and unconventional nature