UN report shows increasing economic interdependence between India, China and EU amid geopolitical trade shifts

In a recent analysis, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) highlighted increasing trade interdependence between India, China and the European Union (EU) in the face of wider geopolitical shifts impacting global commerce. As per data sourced from national trade statistics, India's trade reliance on China and the EU grew 1.2% over the past two years, while dependence on Saudi Arabia dipped 0.6%.

This upward trend with China and the EU comes despite efforts by New Delhi to curb reliance on Beijing through initiatives like Production-Linked Incentives and import restrictions. However, ongoing supply chain resets due to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have significantly disrupted international trade flows. As per UNCTAD's analysis, political alignment now plays a greater role in shaping bilateral trade partnerships.

Russia saw its trade dependence on China surge a notable 7.1% as ties strengthened amid Western sanctions. On the other hand, Russia's economic reliance on the EU fell 5.3% due to shifts in oil exports towards China and India. The US also cut China reliance by 1.2% while boosting interdependence with the EU and Mexico. Overall, sectors like apparel, chemicals and textiles faced double-digit declines in trade value last year according to the UN body.

By highlighting trends in how global commerce patterns are adjusting along political fault lines, the UNCTAD report provides valuable insight on emerging challenges and opportunities for international economies like India. With trade links to strategic partners growing organically, policymakers must carefully balance national priorities with newer global realities.