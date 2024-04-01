Search
InternationalSupreme Court appears skeptical in hearing challenge to FDA rules on abortion...
International

Supreme Court appears skeptical in hearing challenge to FDA rules on abortion pill mifepristone as justices question if plaintiffs have legal standing

By: Northlines

Date:

The Supreme Court signaled skepticism towards efforts to curb access to abortion pills during an oral argument on March 26th concerning medication abortion regulations. Several of the justices raised doubts about whether the plaintiffs in the case – a group of anti-abortion doctors – have proper legal “standing” to challenge FDA rules on mifepristone, one of the medications used in medication abortions.

Mifepristone, in combination with another drug misoprostol, is used in 63% of abortions in the US. In 2000, the FDA approved mifepristone for medication abortions. But in recent years, the FDA has moved to allow broader use of the drug, including later in pregnancy and through remote prescriptions and telehealth.

The plaintiffs argue these changes violate the FDA's statutory authority and have sued to block them. However, during the oral argument justices from both sides of the ideological spectrum questioned whether the plaintiffs could demonstrate concrete harm from the rules, as required for legal standing. Several justices noted that the plaintiffs had not shown they had directly treated patients who were harmed by the medication.

The justices' skepticism signals the court may not accept the challenge to the FDA rules and could preserve broader access to medication abortion through pills. However, some conservative justices hinted they may have concerns about the FDA's authority in this area and questioned whether laws restricting mailing of abortion medications should have factored more in the agency's decision making. A decision is expected by late June.

Previous article
UN report shows increasing economic interdependence between India, China and EU amid geopolitical trade shifts
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Prince William is Being a Source of Strength and Support for Kate Middleton During Her Cancer Fight

Northlines Northlines -
Amid Kate Middleton's ongoing battle against cancer, husband Prince...

Prosecutors seek sanctions against Donald Trump for allegedly violating gag order ahead of upcoming trial

Northlines Northlines -
In a sign of intensifying pre-trial tensions, prosecutors have...

Music Mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces $97.5 Million Mortgage Mess Over Luxe Mansions

Northlines Northlines -
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, one of the most influential figures...

How Britons Could Vote in the Next UK General Election Based on Current Polls

Northlines Northlines -
Britons across the UK will head to the polls...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UN report shows increasing economic interdependence between India, China and EU...

How IndiGo Plans to Evolutionize Offerings Amid Evolving Aviation Landscape and...

Boney Kapoor opens up about Sridevi’s spiritual side and unconventional nature