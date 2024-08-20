back to top
    Udhampur encounter CRPF pays tributes to slain inspector Kuldeep Kumar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 20: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday paid tributes to inspector Kuldeep Kumar, who was martyred in an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and 's Udhampur district, officials said.

    A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the headquarters of the 187th battalion of CRPF in Battal Ballian of the district in which Additional Director General CRPF Amrit Mohan Prasad and other senior officers of various forces paid tributes to Kumar.
    Several officers of civil administration, army and police also paid tributes to the officer. His mortal remains have been sent to his native place in .
    Kumar was killed when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in remote area of Cheel-Dudu area of Udhampur district on Monday.
    An intense search operation to track down the terrorists, who fled the site of encounter is underway in Cheel-Dudu belt of Basantgarh area Udhampur district.

