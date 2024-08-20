JK: Anti-terror operation against militants continues for second day

Udhampur, Aug 20: In a relentless effort to crack down on terrorists who have taken refuge in the Dudu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, an anti-terror operation against the “highly trained terrorists ” entered its second day on Tuesday.



Security forces, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, engaged in a search operation to trace and eliminate the terrorists.

Notably, on Monday, militants opened fire on a joint patrol party in the Cheel area of Dudu, in which one CRPF Inspector, Kuldeep Kumar, attained martyrdom.

“During area domination patrol at Chill, Dudu, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and joint parties of the JKP and CRPF. In the encounter, one Inspector of CRPF suffered bullet injuries & has attained martyrdom. Operation continues,” said Udhampur police.