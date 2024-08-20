Punjab and Haryana HC Expedites Cases for Nonagenarians to Reduce Delays

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken steps to streamline its massive docket by prioritizing matters involving the oldest litigants. With over 4.3 lakh cases pending, the court is seeking to cut down on protracted wait times faced by nonagenarians in particular.

Currently, some 28,000 petitions have been filed by senior citizens aged above 60. This includes nearly 7,000 criminal matters. In response, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu has issued directions to expedite processing of cases where the petitioner or appellant is 91 years or older.

Those in this age bracket, or their legal representatives, now simply need to submit proof of age such as birth records, Aadhaar ID or senior citizen card. Their matters will then move to the front of the queue for speedy resolution.

The directive aims to alleviate special concerns for this vulnerable group. At such advanced ages, further delays through the normal course of justice can disproportionately impact health and well-being. It comes as the court currently operates below strength with 55 judges against a sanctioned 85 positions.

By prioritizing nonagenarians, observers say the High Court is demonstrating its commitment to timely, compassionate dispute redressal. As judicial resources remain constrained, focusing first on the oldest ensures even those facing the greatest hardship can still access their day in court.