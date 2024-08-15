Two top New Zealand batsmen decline central contracts to pursue other opportunities

New Zealand cricketers Devon Conway and Finn Allen have decided against signing central contracts with New Zealand Cricket for the upcoming season. Left-handed opener Conway, who has been a vital member of the Blackcaps lineup in recent years, will instead play on a casual contract to focus on domestic T20 leagues.

The 33-year-old explained that opting out of the central deal will allow him to participate in the upcoming South African T20 competition in January when little international cricket is scheduled for New Zealand. However, Conway reiterated his commitment to representing the Blackcaps when available and hopes to be selected for Test matches and the 2025 Champions Trophy if his form allows.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen has also turned down a retainer contract for the time being. New Zealand Cricket stated the 21-year-old will need to prove his worth for the national team on a case-by-case basis going forward rather than being secured to a long-term contract.

This follows stars like Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson making similar decisions in recent months. While giving up long-term deals indicates priorities may be shifting for some players, Conway affirmed his ongoing dedication to winning games for New Zealand whenever selected.