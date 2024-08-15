back to top
Search
    SportsCricketTwo top New Zealand batsmen decline central contracts to pursue other opportunities
    SportsCricket

    Two top New Zealand batsmen decline central contracts to pursue other opportunities

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Zealand cricketers Devon Conway and Finn Allen have decided against signing central contracts with New Zealand for the upcoming season. Left-handed opener Conway, who has been a vital member of the Blackcaps lineup in recent years, will instead play on a casual contract to focus on domestic T20 leagues.

    The 33-year-old explained that opting out of the central deal will allow him to participate in the upcoming South African T20 competition in January when little cricket is scheduled for New Zealand. However, Conway reiterated his commitment to representing the Blackcaps when available and hopes to be selected for Test matches and the 2025 Champions Trophy if his form allows.

    Young wicketkeeper-batsman Finn Allen has also turned down a retainer contract for the time being. New Zealand Cricket stated the 21-year-old will need to prove his worth for the team on a case-by-case basis going forward rather than being secured to a long-term contract.

    This follows stars like Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson making similar decisions in recent months. While giving up long-term deals indicates priorities may be shifting for some players, Conway affirmed his ongoing dedication to winning games for New Zealand whenever selected.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Chhari Mubarak leaves for cave shrine of Amarnath
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Hockey India honoures legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh by retiring his iconic jersey number 16

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hockey India has decided to make the iconic jersey...

    How Pace Sensation Umran Malik is Preparing for his Comeback

    Northlines Northlines -
    While the domestic cricket season is fast approaching, one...

    Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa rebuts SAI’s claims of substantial Paris funding

    Northlines Northlines -
    Indian doubles badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa has expressed disappointment...

    Chinese Badminton Star He Bing Jiao Announces Retirement After Historic Paris Olympics Campaign

    Northlines Northlines -
    One of China's most successful shuttlers, He Bing Jiao,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chhari Mubarak leaves for cave shrine of Amarnath

    JKCA Case: HC quashes complaint, ED charge sheets against Farooq Abdullah,...

    Slain DySP Humayun among 2 get Kirti Chakra on Independence Day...