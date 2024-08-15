back to top
    PCB approves major renovations of iconic Pakistani stadiums for Champions Trophy 2025 hosting duties

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Pakistan Board recently approved renovation plans for three major cricket venues across the country that will host matches during the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament in 2025. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the iconic National Stadium in Karachi, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will all undergo improvements costing an estimated 1.28 billion Pakistani Rupees as part of the upgrade project.

    According to reports, PCB Chairman Moeen Naqvi personally visited the London offices of BDP Pattern, a renowned stadium design firm that has developed over 200 -class facilities globally. After reviewing potential design concepts and discussing infrastructure requirements, Naqvi gave the green light for renovations that will enhance the matchday experience for players and fans alike at the historic venues.

    While Pakistan has proudly hosted international cricket regularly in recent years, the condition of some aging stadium structures has faced criticism. Former pace legend Wasim Akram bluntly stated during a television interview that better maintenance is needed for the few existing grounds. The significant investment in upgrades is aimed at addressing any infrastructure issues to guarantee three top-quality venues for the next Champions Trophy tournament.

    Doubts remain around possible Indian participation in the 50-over competition on Pakistani soil, as cross-border tours between the cricket neighbors have been rare since 2008 due to political tensions. However, fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of all participating teams for what is sure to be a highly anticipated multi-nation event drawing global attention to Pakistan three years from now.

    Two top New Zealand batsmen decline central contracts to pursue other opportunities
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

