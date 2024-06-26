back to top
Search
JammuTwo Terrorists Down, Cop Hero Injured in Doda Showdown
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Two Terrorists Down, Cop Hero Injured in Doda Showdown

By: Northlines

Date:

Official sources said that acting on a tip off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) earlier.
The joint team of Police and Army was fired upon by the hiding terrorists triggering the encounter this morning and it was still underway.
“Two terrorists have been killed but their bodies are yet to be recovered as the operation is in progress. Presence of more terrorists cannot be ruled out,” they said.
One police personnel have also suffered injuries in the gun battle they added.
Security forces on June 11-12 launched a combing operation in the Chattergala area of Bhaderwah and Tanta Top area of Gundoh following two terror-related incidents.
On June 11, five army soldiers and one SPO of J&K Police were injured when terrorists fired upon them at Chattergala on the Bhaderwah-Bani road.
On June 12 evening, a policeman was injured when hiding terrorists opened fire upon security forces in the forest area and fled away. Four suspects were also detained in its connection.

Previous article
Govt Employees and Pensioners Rejoice as 6th Pay DA Set to Soar
Next article
NHM’s Latest Report Reveals Best and Worst Public Health Centers
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NHM’s Latest Report Reveals Best and Worst Public Health Centers

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 25: Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission...

Govt Employees and Pensioners Rejoice as 6th Pay DA Set to Soar

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 26: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered that...

Transfers and Postings : Major Shake-Up as J&K Officers Shifted to Key Positions

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 26: The Government today ordered transfer, posting,...

Meet the Elite Four: DySP Ranked Officers Lead SANJY-2024 Camp!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 26: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today deployed four...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NHM’s Latest Report Reveals Best and Worst Public Health Centers

Govt Employees and Pensioners Rejoice as 6th Pay DA Set to...

Jammu And Kashmir | Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

Transfers and Postings : Major Shake-Up as J&K Officers Shifted to...