back to top
Search
JammuNHM's Latest Report Reveals Best and Worst Public Health Centers
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

NHM’s Latest Report Reveals Best and Worst Public Health Centers

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 25: Jammu and National Mission today released ranking of public health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of May, 2024.

 

In the category of new Government Medical Colleges of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by GMC Kathua followed by GMC Udhampur, GMC Rajouri, GMC Baramulla and GMC Doda. The bottom five in this category included GMC Handwara, GMC Anantnag and MCCH Anantnag.
In the category of District Hospitals, DH Shopian has secured first place followed by ASYM DH Budgam, DH Kishtwar, DH Reasi and DH Pulwama. The bottom five in this category included DH Ganderbal, DH Ramban, DH Poonch, DH Kulgam and DH Bandipora.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), CHC Kralgund Kupwara bagged the first rank followed by CHC Dooru Anantnag, CHC Basholi Kathua, CHC Nagam, Budgam and CHC Uri Baramulla. The bottom five in this category included CHC Thanamandi, Rajouri, CHC Kralpora Kupwara, CHC Zachaldara Kupwara ,CHC Yaripora, Kulgam and CHC Ramnagar, Udhampur.
Pertinently, JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration in J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor for different types of facilities. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Govt. of .
The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for May 2024, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.

Previous article
Two Terrorists Down, Cop Hero Injured in Doda Showdown
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Two Terrorists Down, Cop Hero Injured in Doda Showdown

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 26: Two terrorists were neutralised and a...

Govt Employees and Pensioners Rejoice as 6th Pay DA Set to Soar

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 26: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered that...

Transfers and Postings : Major Shake-Up as J&K Officers Shifted to Key Positions

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 26: The Government today ordered transfer, posting,...

Meet the Elite Four: DySP Ranked Officers Lead SANJY-2024 Camp!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 26: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today deployed four...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Two Terrorists Down, Cop Hero Injured in Doda Showdown

Govt Employees and Pensioners Rejoice as 6th Pay DA Set to...

Jammu And Kashmir | Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

Transfers and Postings : Major Shake-Up as J&K Officers Shifted to...