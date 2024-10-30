Two pedestrians killed by tipper in Kishtwar

JAMMU, Oct 29: Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a tipper vehicle in Kishtwar district on Tuesday.

Quoting official sources that the tipper (JK17A- 2841) hit the pedestrian duo near Drabshalla this afternoon, leading to on spot death of one them and serious injuries to other.

The injured was shifted to hospital however he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Bilal Ahmad son of Ghulam Mustafa and Ishrat Hussain son of Mohd Hanief both residents of Chinga Bhalessa.

Confirming it, a police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.