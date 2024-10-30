Ex-Government Official’s body found in Ramban

Jammu Tawi, Oct 29: A body of a retired government official was found near Batote area of Ramban, reports said Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that the retired official's body was spotted lying on a road by some locals this morning.

Subsequently, a team of police reached the spot and took the body into their custody for medico-legal formalities.

They identified the dead as Nalin Kotwal son of Jai Lal Kotwal, resident of Dani Udrana, Bhaderwah.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up, said the officials