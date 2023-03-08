Two Killed After Being Hit By Ambulance

SRINAGAR, Mar 8: Two persons were killed after being hit by an ambulance in the city’s Bemina area on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near a children’s hospital, a police official said.

Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nowpora in Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan a resident of Hadipora in Rafiabad, were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The official said a case has been registered.