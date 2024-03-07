Search
Two days after resigning as Calcutta High Court judge, Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP

By: Northlines

Date:

Kolkata, Mar 7: Two days after resigning as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday joined the BJP.

Earlier, on Tuesday, after resigning as the High Court judge, he had announced that he would be joining the saffron party.

“Today, I have joined a new field. I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier. Our objective is to oust the corrupt TMC regime from the state,” he said after his official joining.

He was given a grand welcome at the BJP office in Salt Lake, as state party president Sukanta Majumdar handed him the party flag.

“West Bengal's needs a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay,” BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

