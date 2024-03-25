Two Arrested as IED, Grenade recovered

Jammu: Two individuals have been arrested and a pistol, hand grenade, improvised explosive device (IED) and other war like stores were recovered in a joint search operation launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, army officials said.

The operation named Lukhbhawan was carried out at the Larkipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they added.

“OP LUKHBHAWAN, #Anantnag Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 23-24 Mar in area Lukhbhawan, Larkipora, Anantnag,” the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on ‘X'.