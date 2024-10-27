Turkiye’s safeguard measures on polyester staple fibres impact exports

Agencies

NEW DELHI: India has sought compensation from Turkiye as Ankara's decision to extend safeguard measures on polyester staple fibres has impacted the product's exports, an official said.

India flagged concerns and impact from these measures during a recent bilateral consultations with Turkiye under the WTO's safeguard agreement.On October 14, India sought consultations with Turkiye under the agreement following Ankara's decision to extend safeguard measures on polyester staple fibres. “We have sought compensation as we have a loss of trade. India has the option to propose retaliatory customs duties equivalent to the value of export loss if the issue will not be resolved through consultations,” the official said.

India has exported these fibres worth USD 22.18 million during 2023-24. It was USD 23.55 million in 2022-23. In September, Turkiye decided to extend safeguard measures against imports of polyester staple fibres. “As a member having a substantial trade interest in the export of products concerned, India had requested for consultations with Turkiye on the extension of the measures,” the official added.

As per a provision of the Agreement on Safeguards, a WTO member country proposing to apply safeguard measures shall provide adequate opportunity for prior consultations with those members having a substantial interest as exporters of the product concerned, with a view to reviewing the information provided, exchanging views on the measure, and reaching an understanding on ways to achieve the objective set out in the agreement. India's overall exports to Turkiye stood at USD 6.65 billion in 2023-24, while imports were USD 3.78 billion.. An expert said that India has been “very proactive” in the recent past about trade remedy measures and is seeking consultations with its trading partners if its trade is getting affected.