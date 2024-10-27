Protect key frequency bands used for satellite communications: Industry

Agencies

NEW DELHI: The satellite-communication industry has urged the Government to protect the key frequency bands used by them, particularly the Ka and Ku bands, from being allocated to terrestrial services.

The Satcom Industry Association of India has also asked the Government to reserve the 27.5-28.5 GHz band exclusively for satellite services, instead of transferring it to IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) for flexible use, in line with global practices.

“Any reduction in satellite bandwidth will not only double the gateway requirements but also increase operational costs for satellite operators, ultimately affecting end-users. We must prioritise the preservation of these frequency bands for satellite-communication services to avoid unnecessary financial burdens,” Subba Rao Pavuluri, president, SIA-India, said in a statement.

The industry body has also proposed specific frequency ranges in the Ku and Ka bands for the NGSO-based Fixed Satellite Services (FSS).

SIA-India represents major satellite providers, including Inmarsat, Viasat, SES, Intelsat, Telesat, Omnispace, Amazon, AsiaSat and Hughes Communications.

The association has also called for clear guidelines on the authorisation process for instances, such as when a single satellite operator seeks to provide both a gateway earth station and user terminal services.

“Establishing these guidelines is essential to ensure a streamlined and efficient framework that supports the growth and reliability of satellite communication services,” Anil Prakash, director general, SIA-India, said.

The association has also advocated for long-term spectrum assignments and proposed a maximum assignment period of 20 years with renewal rights, as seen in several international regimes. Such an approach will provide satellite operators with the necessary confidence to invest in their infrastructure and services over an extended timeframe, they have said.

Additionally, SIA-India has also suggested that a single licence should suffice for multiple antennas located at one site to streamline operations.