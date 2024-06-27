back to top
International
Tucker Carlson and Australian Journalist Clash over Comments on Putin
International

Tucker Carlson and Australian Journalist Clash over Comments on Putin

A heated exchange took place between Tucker Carlson of Fox News and an Australian reporter over comments made about Vladimir Putin. The discussion took an unexpected turn when tensions rose regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During an interview on Carlson's show, the prominent TV host labeled Australian journalist Peter Ludlow as “Putin's useful idiot” for criticizing Western support of Ukraine. Ludlow fired back saying the insinuation was “insulting” and Carlson's remarks were “absurd”.

The contentious back-and-forth began with Ludlow questioning the United States' large financial and military aid package to Ukraine. Carlson defended American involvement, asserting it was in their interest to weaken Russia. When Ludlow continued pushing for diplomacy over confrontation, Carlson accused him of parroting Kremlin propaganda.

Clearly irritated by the line of questioning, Carlson used the controversial phrase to describe those who unwittingly help spread an adversary's narrative. However, Ludlow vigorously objected to being characterized in such a manner on TV. He fired back that resorting to insults meant Carlson had lost control of the interview.

The tense discussion highlighted differing viewpoints on how best to approach the Ukraine crisis. While varied on NATO expansion and peace talks, both agreed the human cost of war should not be taken lightly. The fiery clash ended with no resolution, only underscoring ongoing global divisions over the conflict.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

