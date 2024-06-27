Infosys enhances AI skills of 250,000+ employees to boost innovation

Summary

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani shared that the IT giant has trained more than 250,000 employees in generative artificial intelligence to boost innovation and better serve clients. The company is also working on 225 GenAI programs and filed 46 AI patents last year.

Nilekani emphasized that while consumer AI has advanced rapidly, enterprise-grade solutions will unfold gradually due to their complex nature. Infosys is at the forefront of this transformation through extensive training and R&D.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani recently revealed that the pioneering software company has provided generative AI training to over 250,000 employees.

Addressing shareholders, Nilekani said Infosys is actively building 225 generative AI solutions for clients. Scientists have developed 46 AI patents and advocated such technologies in 70 projects last fiscal year.

Notably, the employees have coded over 30 million lines using GitHub Copilot, where Infosys is a key participant. Such capabilities allow seamless collaboration with AI.

Nilekani contextualized that consumer AI has expanded quickly but deploying similar innovations across enterprises will be gradual. Their requirements involve much deeper integrations over many systems.

He assured Infosys is fully committed to leading this evolution through multilevel education programs and constant R&D efforts. The workforce is now well-positioned to offer cutting-edge solutions leveraging generative AI.

The announcement comes as AI mania takes over globally, exemplified by the immense popularity of conversational agents. Indian enterprises and startups are equally participating to build innovative use cases in areas such as fintech and customer support.