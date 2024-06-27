back to top
Search
BusinessInfosys enhances AI skills of 250,000+ employees to boost innovation
BusinessStartup News

Infosys enhances AI skills of 250,000+ employees to boost innovation

By: Northlines

Date:

Summary

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani shared that the IT giant has trained more than 250,000 employees in generative artificial intelligence to boost innovation and better serve clients. The company is also working on 225 GenAI programs and filed 46 AI patents last year.

Nilekani emphasized that while consumer AI has advanced rapidly, enterprise-grade solutions will unfold gradually due to their complex nature. Infosys is at the forefront of this transformation through extensive training and R&D.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani recently revealed that the pioneering software company has provided generative AI training to over 250,000 employees.

Addressing shareholders, Nilekani said Infosys is actively building 225 generative AI solutions for clients. Scientists have developed 46 AI patents and advocated such technologies in 70 projects last fiscal year.

Notably, the employees have coded over 30 million lines using GitHub Copilot, where Infosys is a key participant. Such capabilities allow seamless collaboration with AI.

Nilekani contextualized that consumer AI has expanded quickly but deploying similar innovations across enterprises will be gradual. Their requirements involve much deeper integrations over many systems.

He assured Infosys is fully committed to leading this evolution through multilevel programs and constant R&D efforts. The workforce is now well-positioned to offer cutting-edge solutions leveraging generative AI.

The announcement comes as AI mania takes over globally, exemplified by the immense popularity of conversational agents. Indian enterprises and startups are equally participating to build innovative use cases in areas such as fintech and customer support.

Previous article
Tucker Carlson and Australian Journalist Clash over Comments on Putin
Next article
Choosing the Best Cancer Hospital for Effective Treatment
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Foxconn clarifies 25% new hires are married women; safety rules not discriminatory

Northlines Northlines -
Tech giant Foxconn, one of the largest iPhone manufacturers...

Quant Mutual Fund addresses Rs. 1,398 crore equity outflows after SEBI inquires front-running reports

Northlines Northlines -
One of India's largest asset management companies, Quant Mutual...

Jio strengthens leadership with additional spectrum purchase in two Indian states

Northlines Northlines -
"Jio Strengthens Leadership Position with Latest Spectrum Purchase" Reliance Jio...

Spectrum auction concludes with telcos bidding Rs 11,340 crore for airwaves

Northlines Northlines -
"Spectrum Auction Yields Bids Worth Over Rs. 11,000 Crore" The...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Himachal Government Ensures Readiness for Monsoon Season Emergencies

Breaking Weather News: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Downpours in Himachal

Haryana Chief Minister says government will pass law to provide relaxation...