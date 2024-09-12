back to top
Search
    IndiaTrumpeted 100-day agenda before polls but after 95 days, Govt ‘Vacillating’: Kharge...
    India

    Trumpeted 100-day agenda before polls but after 95 days, Govt ‘Vacillating’: Kharge targets PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that he had “loudly trumpeted” a 100-day agenda before the polls but the country is “suffering the terrible consequences” of his “inactions” in 95 days of his coalition government.

    Kharge also said that while 95 days are over, his coalition government is “vacillating”.

    “Narendra Modi ji, even before the elections, you had loudly trumpeted the 100-day agenda. 95 days are over, your coalition government is vacillating,” Kharge said in a post on X.

    “Let's do a little recap — Your government brought an anti-people to break the backbone of the poor and middle class. Terrorist attacks took place in  and , especially in Jammu, where many bravehearts of the Indian Army were martyred,” the Congress chief said.

    “It has been 16 months, Manipur is burning and Pradhan Mantri ji, you have no time to even look at the state,” Kharge said.

    The fresh expose of the “Modi-Adani mega scam” and the acts of omission and commission by the SEBI chairperson cannot be buried under the rug anymore, he said.

    “Whether it is the NEET paper leak scam or the stampede scenes proving massive unemployment, the Modi Govt has betrayed the youth, everyday,” the Congress president said.

    Be it the statue of revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, the roof of the airports, the new Parliament or Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressways, bridges, roads, tunnels, whatever you have claimed to have built, they all had flaws, Kharge said.

    “Railway security has been in serious peril. Cities are flooded and states have not been provided adequate relief. Credit to the people and the parties, you had to hand over the Waqf Bill to JPC, forced to take a ‘U' turn in the UPS and support the Constitution on Lateral Entry,” the Congress president said.

    “No one knows what your agenda for 100 days was. But in 95 days, the country is suffering the terrible consequences of your inactions!” Kharge said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    CJI Chandrachud must rescue himself from cases concerning disqualification of Sena, NCP MLAs: Raut
    Next article
    Excise Policy Corruption Case: SC to deliver verdict on Sep 13 on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Indian Customers Looking Out for Online Festive Shopping; Majority (73%) Believe Amazon to be Trust worthy & Preferred Online Shopping Destination

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent As India gears up for the annual season...

    PM e-drive scheme to aid in faster adoption of EVs: M&M, Tata Motors

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Home-grown auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra...

    India to drive 20 pc of global economic growth in next decade: Kant

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: India will be driving 20 per...

    India’s aim to unite, move forward together with other nations: Rajnath

    Northlines Northlines -
    JODHPUR, Sept 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Customers Looking Out for Online Festive Shopping; Majority (73%) Believe...

    PM e-drive scheme to aid in faster adoption of EVs: M&M,...

    India to drive 20 pc of global economic growth in next...