back to top
Search
    IndiaCJI Chandrachud must rescue himself from cases concerning disqualification of Sena, NCP...
    India

    CJI Chandrachud must rescue himself from cases concerning disqualification of Sena, NCP MLAs: Raut

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    MUMBAI, Sept 12: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded that Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud recuse himself from the cases tied to the disqualification petitions concerning rebel Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs.

    The Rajya Sabha member's demand comes amid a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the Ganpati Puja celebrations at CJI Chandrachud's residence.

    Talking to reporters, Raut said doubt arises in the minds of people when “protectors of the Constitution meet politicians”.

    “The Chief Justice of India should recuse himself from the cases because his relations with the prime minister are out in the open. Can he give us justice,” he asked.

    The Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray is caught in a legal wrangle with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, with the matter reaching the Supreme Court, after the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded party two years ago.

    “Our case is going on before CJI Chandrachud. We have doubts whether we will get justice because the Centre is a party in our case and the (central) government is headed by the prime minister,” Raut said.

    For three years, an “illegal government” has been in power in Maharashtra when someone like Chief Justice of India Chandrachud is in that position, Raut claimed.

    “The CJI has repeatedly said that the government is unconstitutional but still a judgment is not given despite his retirement is nearing. Amid this, the prime minister has reached his residence,” Raut said.

    PM Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of Chandrachud on the occasion of Ganesh festival and offered prayers.

    Raut wondered whether the PM's visit to Chandrachud's residence was according to constitutional norms and protocol.

    Doubts have become stronger that there is “something happening to save the government or completely finish NCP and Shiv Sena, and while doing so help is being taken from the judiciary”, he claimed.

    There is doubt in the minds of people when “protectors of the Constitution meet political people”, he added.

    Last year's split in the Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also reached the apex court.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    We made some progress: EAM Jaishankar on India-China talks on Eastern Ladakh Row
    Next article
    Trumpeted 100-day agenda before polls but after 95 days, Govt ‘Vacillating’: Kharge targets PM Modi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Indian Customers Looking Out for Online Festive Shopping; Majority (73%) Believe Amazon to be Trust worthy & Preferred Online Shopping Destination

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent As India gears up for the annual season...

    PM e-drive scheme to aid in faster adoption of EVs: M&M, Tata Motors

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Home-grown auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra...

    India to drive 20 pc of global economic growth in next decade: Kant

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: India will be driving 20 per...

    India’s aim to unite, move forward together with other nations: Rajnath

    Northlines Northlines -
    JODHPUR, Sept 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Customers Looking Out for Online Festive Shopping; Majority (73%) Believe...

    PM e-drive scheme to aid in faster adoption of EVs: M&M,...

    India to drive 20 pc of global economic growth in next...