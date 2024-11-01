back to top
    Triplet Birth Rate Declines Over 60% in the US as Fertility Guidelines Strengthen

    Having triplets or more babies at once has become less prevalent in the United States according to new findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of triplet and higher order multiple births has dropped significantly between 1998 and 2023, declining by over 60% over this period.

    This steep decline seems linked to strengthened guidelines on the quantity of embryos transferred during assisted reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilization. When undergoing fertility treatments, couples have a greater chance of twins, triplets or more as the treatments may involve placing multiple embryos in hopes of achieving pregnancy. More embryos not only boost the likelihood of pregnancy but also raise the risk of a multiple fetus pregnancy.

    While the data does not specifically indicate how many multiple births originated from natural conceptions versus assisted reproductive technologies, the decline appears parallel to the introduction of American Society for Reproductive Medicine guidelines on embryo transfers. Recommendations provide embryo transfer limits based on age, aiming to reduce risks for mothers and infants. Experts believe following these regularly updated guidelines has made fertility care safer overall.

    The largest decreases occurred in mothers over 30, likely reflecting their increased access to techniques like IVF governed by the guidelines. Meanwhile, rates among black mothers saw a rise. This could connect to some having less access to high-tech fertility options and instead using less invasive methods stimulating more eggs and potentially more multiples.

    Overall, the findings signal guidelines on preserving single embryo transfers have helped lower multiple pregnancy rates from IVF. While multiples births carry higher maternal and infant risks, this new evidence demonstrates the effectiveness of principles focused on health and safety.

