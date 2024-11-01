Kamala Harris strongly criticizes “offensive” comments by Donald Trump on protecting women

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris strongly condemned recent comments made by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump about protecting women. During a campaign rally, Trump stated that he would protect women whether they “like it or not”, showing a lack of understanding and respect for women's fundamental rights.

Speaking to reporters in Arizona, Harris said Trump's remarks were “offensive to everybody” as they disregarded a woman's freedom to make her own healthcare decisions. She emphasized that no one, including the President, should decide what is best for women without their consent. Later at a rally in Phoenix, Harris doubled down on her criticism, asserting that Trump “simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what's in their own best interests and make decisions accordingly.”

Trump's protection comments come amid struggles to appeal to female voters in the 2024 election. Harris is actively courting support from women across party lines with a message focused on personal liberty. She argues that under a second Trump term, additional restrictions on abortion and reproductive care could follow the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The issue has new urgency as post-Roe fallout spreads across America. Without nationwide protections, the patchwork of state laws has led to dangerous situations for some seeking medical help. Both maternal and infant mortality rates have risen in 2022. Harris believes this will motivate women supporters on November 5th.

With the Western campaign swing, Harris aims to energize voters and expose Trump's objectionable rhetoric just days before polls open. The headline grabbing exchange highlights the candidates' sharply divergent stances on some of this election's most consequential social debates.